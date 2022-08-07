South Lincs & Border League Division Two

Spalding 3rd 126

Belton Park 128-6

Belton Park wicket keeper Michael Paige hoping for a catch to end the Spalding innings; it ended soon after when Oliver Spratt bowled Sophie Smith (left). Photo: John Burgess

Belton Park won the toss and elected to field on a warm and muggy Saturday afternoon last weekend.

Visitors Spalding did not pull up any trees with their innings, top scorers being third man Yuvraj Ranaut (21) and opener and skipper Nigel Gardner (14).

Pick of the Belton bowlers was Richard Brewer with two wickets for five runs, backed up by Rohan Perera (2-11), Oliver Spratt (2-21) and Tom Horton (2-21). Brewer also made two catches, one of which was caught and bowled.

Richard Cocks started Belton's reply solidly with 30 whilst fellow opener Brewer was bowled for a duck. Third man Matt Hulme made amends with a solid 31 before he too was bowled out.

Perera went lbw for a duck before Nitesh Shyam added a useful 20 runs.

Michael Paige (13no) saw out the innings with skipper Pandula Abeysekera (0) and Horton (7no) as Belton reached target in the 35th over, winning by four wickets.

Premier Division

Grantham 2nd 181

Moulton Harrox 67

Grantham won the toss and elected to bat.

Grantham wicket keeper Martin Parmley (70) impressed with the bat before he eventually went lbw, with fellow opener and skipper Stewart Mudie adding 18 runs to the tally.

Danny Ashley (9), J.J. Singh Gangotra (8) and Glenton Williams (9) were unable to hit double figures before Matthew Berry bolstered the middle order with his 19.

Other contributions came from Daniel Grimes (5) and Alex Hackney (3). Jared Hackney was caught for a duck, whilst Neel Stevenson (2no) was left stranded when Rahul Kumar was bowled for 11 to bring Grantham's innings to a close in the 39th over.

Grantham rattled through the Moulton Harrox reply in 21 overs. Best of the bowlers were Williams (6-11) and Kumar (4-27), whilst Parmley made two catches, as they won by 114 runs.

Division One

Grantham 3rd 118

Moulton Harrox 2nd 119-3

Grantham's third string did not fare as well as the seconds despite a strong start from openers Graeme Davidge (40) and Ben Kennedy-Short (57)

Further contributions went no higher than three runs – Jack Aldus (2), Luke Kennedy-Short (3), Thomas Parr (0), Ryan Wilson-Law (2), Evan Garg (2), Craig Corby (1), Nilesh Prabhakaran (0), Sean Nel (0) and Leon Davidge (0no) – as Grantham were all out in the 44th over.

Moulton Harrox made pretty short work of the reply, losing just three wickets courtesy of Graeme Davidge (1-17), Aldus (1-21) and Corby (1-22), as they reached target in the 31st over.