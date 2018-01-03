CRICKET: Umpiring courses will include new rule changes

Two umpiring courses will be held at Market Deeping CC in the next couple of months.

Each course will last for two Sundays, from 10am to 4pm each day.

The new way of organising courses for those interested in becoming an umpire is to view the Laws of Cricket online on the MCC website before the start of the first course. This enables new umpires to take the courses.

Course one covers an overview of the basic laws of the game and how to apply them, and an introduction to the principles of field craft and match management.

Course two covers further laws and explores the concept of working as part of a team, including the skills and knowledge required to be a member of a league panel of umpires.

Bookings for the courses are online and can be accessed by using the links below. Course one costs £30 and includes the first year’s membership to ECB ACO (which in itself is £30). A confirming email is sent to each applicant with a code to gain a discount for course two. Course two normally costs £30 but this is reduced to £10 if booked straight away using the discount code.

The South Lincs And Border League is offering to pay the £40 course costs for anyone connected to one of their member clubs. The courses have to be booked online. The costs can be reclaimed from the league treasurer, Damon Tunnicliffe, at damotunni@hotmail.com or on 07738 352598.

Course one, Sunday, February 18 and 25 – http://booking.ecb.co.uk/d/htqdvc

Course two, Sunday, March 18 and 25 – http://booking.ecb.co.uk/d/btgdvg

The changes to the Laws of Cricket can be found on the MCC website. The online eLearning of the Laws of Cricket is available to anyone who would like to see them free of charge at www.lords.org/mcc/laws-of-cricket/elearning

It is recommended that everybody involved in cricket familiarises themselves with the law changes and their relevance to the rest of the Laws of Cricket before the start of next season.

If you have any questions, contact Derek Patience at dcpatience@hotmail.co.uk or on 07443 031256.