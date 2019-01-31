Grantham Tennis Club has two very special guests visiting their Gonerby Road-based courts next week.

Coaching advice will be available from two former British number ones, namely Annabel Croft and Andrew Castle, when they visit on Thursday (February 7).

Limited spaces are available and booking is essential. An adult session for ages 18 and over runs from 3pm till 4pm and costs £5. A girls' session for ages six to 18 years will be from 5pm till 6pm and also costs £5.

Annabel Croft (6895411)

The former professionals will also be giving a question and answer session in the evening, from 7pm till 8pm, £8 adults/£5 juniors. Again, booking is essential.

Andrew Castle (6895409)

A charge of £10 will be made for a photograph with Annabel and Andrew. Book before Thursday.

Contact reception on 01476 591391 or info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk