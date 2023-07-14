Wtham Wheelers promoted their open 25-mile time trial on the Sleaford-Osbournby-Donnington and back course last Saturday afternoon.

A strong westerly wind made the return leg from Donington roundabout really tough with most riders two to three minutes slower than they would normally expect.

Quickest rider on the day was Dominic Righini-Brand (Sleaford Wheelers) in 55min 28sec.

Karl Baillie on his time trial bike at the Witham Wheelers Open 25 time trial. Photo: Alan East

Karl Baillie kept hold of the David Chantry memorial trophy for the the fastest Witham Wheelers rider with 59.03sec for 10th place overall,

Veteran Simon Cocker recorded 1.05.11 for 19th and Martin Lister, just returning from injury, finished in 1.15.20 for 28th.

Fulbeck-based racing driver Shaun Balfe (Sleaford Wheelers) switched to two wheels and recorded a strong 57.56 for seventh place.

The week before, Simon Cocker also rode the Spalding CC 10-mile TT and on another fine but breezy day finished in a time of 24.52 for 25th place.

The race was won by Bourne Wheelers rider Toby Bush in 20.52