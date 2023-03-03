Have you ever thought about joining a cycle club but not sure you can keep up?

Well here is your chance to see what being part of a club is all about.

Witham Wheelers are hosting social rides for people looking to get into or are new to cycling.

If you enjoy cycling, how about joining the Witham Wheelers? (62694587)

The rides are on the first Saturday of the month (beginning tomorrow, Saturday, March 4), departing from Wyndham Park at 9am.

These are nice social rides which are mainly flat and average about 30 miles with a café stop midway.

The Wheelers have cyclists riding with them ranging from young adults (accompanied with parent/guardian) up to the more mature age group.

Do not be worried if you have never ridden in a group before or you feel you will not be able to keep up, the regulars will look after you. They are a friendly bunch.

Note: in the event of adverse weather this ride will not go ahead. The club will notify in advance of any cancellation.

Visit www.withamwheelers.co.uk or find the club on Facebook.

+ Witham Wheelers will be hosting Youth Go-ride events every Wednesday night at 5pm throughout March.

Held on the 3G pitch at the Priory Ruskin Academy, these events are fun sessions for those aged eight to 16 years, coached by British Cycling Community Coach and club member Karl Baillie.

Sessions will be a combination of skills-based games and race activities aimed at getting young people active in sport and meeting new people.

Road or cyclo-cross bikes are preferable; however, any safe and proper functioning mountain bike is acceptable.

Sessions will cost £3 per rider.