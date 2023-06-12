Witham Wheelers held their annual British Cycling road races which have a history going back to 1963.

Held on the Lincolnshire/Leicestershire border near Grantham, it was a rolling 12-mile circuit on quiet, rural roads that encourages fast aggressive racing.

The morning GT Ellingworth race is held over 3¾ laps for 3 and 4 Category riders and averaged 26mph for the 45 miles.

With a strong back wind start the high speed soon saw a dozen riders in trouble and dropped from the main bunch on the first lap.

Despite numerous attempts, it wasn’t until the penultimate lap that two riders, Bernard Galea (SPRNT) and Jonathan Hornblow (Derby CC), pushed out almost a 30-second lead before three more joined them on the final lap.

With the bunch closing in fast, the break just held on to the finish with Otto Chilton (Derby CC) taking the sprint from Galea, with Paul Donald another Derby CC rider, third.

Of the local riders, Felix Earth (Ribble rechrg RT) from Corby Glen was seventh with Grantham riders Adam Egner (Witham Wh) eighth and Joshua Hemmings (Verulam) 24th.

A couple of females also took on the race with junior Amy Kolbert (Witham Wh) riding well to take the prize.

The afternoon’s GA Bennett race was for Elite/1/2 categories and tackled 6¾ laps, but still averaged 27.5mph to finish the 80 miles in 2hr 55min.

Again, the high speed and strong easterly wind made it difficult for a break to become established and it wasn’t until the penultimate lap that seven riders pushed out a 30-second lead.

Over the final lap they continued to extend this and coming into the finish Adam Lewis (Saint Piran) was the clear winner from Ben Pease (moonglu RT) and Jack Cutsforth (SPATZWEAR). James Mckay (Cycling Sheffield) led in the bunch 1min 40 sec later.

Reece Egner (Witham Wh) finished 22nd in the bunch with Peter Cocker (Richardsons Trek) just behind in 25th.

It takes a lot of effort and manpower to promote a safe and competitive race on the open road these days, so the club thanks to all the volunteers who enabled this to take place.

Also a final word of thanks to event sponsors PedalPushers of Grantham the Ultimate Bike Shop.