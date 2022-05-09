Witham Wheelers held a social evening and informal prize presentation at Grantham Cricket Club last Friday for the events that were able to take place in 2021.

Pictured from left are, back – Isla Kolbert, Amy Kolbert, Simon Cocker, Dave Beckett, Reece Egner, Karl Baillie and Mick Egner; front row – Max Kolbert, Julie Clark and Janet East. (56535002)

Awards: 25 Mile Champion Shield – Reece Egner 54.08, 10 Mile Senior Male Champion Shield – Karl Baillie 20.57,

Ladies' Championship 10 Mile Shield – Harriet Orridge 26.37, Ladies' Championship 25 Mile Cup – Harriet Orridge 1:09:14, Fastest 25 Mile of the Year Shield – Karl Baillie (VTTA 25 52.23), Dave Chantry Memorial Trophy – Reece Egner 54.08, The Fred Branston Three Distance Trophy – Reece Egner 2.00.08, The Janet East Ladies' Three Distance Trophy – Harriet Orridge 2:35:47, 10 Mile Male Handicap League Cup – Dave Beckett 182pt, 10 Mile League Award on scratch – Reece Egner 195pt, Juvenile 10 Mile League on Handicap boy or girl – Amy Kolbert 127pt, John Edwards Ladies' 10 Mile League Cup – Julie Clark 138pt, Veterans 10 Mile League on Standard men or women – Simon Cocker 191pt, Road Race Champion Cup – Reece Egner 25pt, Senior Cyclo Cross – Julie Clark 194pt, Juvenile Cyclo Cross – Isla and Amy Kolbert 200pt, U12 Cyclo-Cross – Max Kolbert 147pt, Don Ray Senior Hill Climb Cup – Reece Egner 2.43, Junior Hill Climb Award – Josh Hemmings 3.25, Juvenile Hill Climb – Isla Kolbert 5.09, Veterans' Hill Climb – Matthew Kingston-Lee 3.19, Ladies' Hill Climb – Amy Kolbert 4.12, Freewheel – Mick Egner, John Edwards Memorial Open 10 – Karl Baillie 20.57.