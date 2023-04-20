Witham Wheelers held their first club time trial of the season for road bikes on Tuesday evening, on an 8.4-mile circuit starting on Gorse Lane, up to Croxton Kerrial and back via Saltby and Hungerton.

It was an encouraging turnout with 19 riders including experienced riders and quite a few newcomers.

Hopefully the night's tough conditions will not deter them from riding again next week; it will get better.

Amy Kolbert. Photo: Alan East

Fastest rider on the night was Reece Egner in 19min 26sec, a clear 50 seconds ahead of brother Reece. Not far behind in third was new club member Darragh McBride in 20:41.

Standout ride on the evening was by junior Amy Kolbert who showed the benefits of a good winter's training to finish fifth overall in 23:50, a big improvement on last year.

Second lady was Kim Flower in 26:13, another first timer, and third youth rider was Isla Kolbert in 26:41.

Sam Grundy. Photo: Alan East

Afterwards, it was back to the cricket club to warm up for a hot drink, cake and a chat.

This week it will be a 10-mile TT. Register to ride from 6pm at Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane, with first rider starting at 7pm. All welcome to turn up and have a go.

Results: Reece Egner 19:26, Adam Egner 20:16, Darragh McBride 20:41, Matthew Kingston-Lee 23:00, Amy Kolbert 23:50, Matthew Thompson 23:52, Simon Cocker 23:57, Martin Lister 24:02, Neil Sentence 24:57, Mike Ainsworth 25:34, Andrew Goddard 25:39, Sam Grundy 25:41, Kim Flower 26:13, Isla Kolbert 26:41, Julie Clark 26:53, Carol Milne 27:01, Barry Pell 27:09, Andrea Egner 30:30, Tim Bridle 32:02.