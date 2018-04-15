CYCLING: Grantham brothers finish first and second

Former Witham Wheelers Reece and Adam Egner competed for their new NRT team in a 3/4-category criterium race at Lincoln’s Yarborough circuit.

The dynamic duo attacked from the start line and quickly established a gap to the main bunch. A few laps later, they were joined by a lone rider and they settled down and worked well together to increase their lead to more than half a lap.

Coming into the finishing sprint, Adam led it out round the final bend but older brother Reece just managed to pip him on the line by no more than a tyre’s width, to finish the race with a great one-two for the rival siblings.

l Ex-Wheelers rider Alistair Golby, from Corby Glen, rode the British University Championship 10-mile open time trial on Saturday.

Now riding for Cambridge University, Alistair finished an excellent seventh in a time of 20min 30sec.

Another former Wheeler, Karl Baillie (Derby University) finished 25th in 21:54.

The following day, Alistair won the Spalding Hilly on the Bourne Woods to Somerby roundabout and back course in a time of 40:07.

Some rapid early season times were recorded in the Melton Olympic 25 on the A46 Newark to Saxondale dual-carriageway course.

Wheeler Michael Smalley just outside the hour in 1:00:14, with clubmate John Scott recording 1:13:08. Winner was Greth Pymm (Team Bottrill) with an astounding 49:53.

Michael rode the Spalding Hilly the next day and finished 26th in 51:01.

l Round one of the Witham Wheelers 10-mile time trial league took place on Tuesday evening.

A time trial is a great way for all abilities to test themselves, with riders from all backgrounds, novices, experienced road racers and triathletes, aged from 12 to 70-plus, amongst the 30 riders taking part. Ten miles is the ideal distance for an evening event, taking around half an hour plus or minus a few minutes on quiet country roads

Conditions were quite good considering the recent constant rain, with the roads still a little damp and a cool easterly breeze.

Fastest rider on the evening was Alistair Golby in a nippy 21:36, only five seconds outside the course record. Adam Egner was second with a personal best, with John Pilgrim (23:22) third.

Tracey George (28:07) set a PB, ahead of Sophie Hunt in 29:52 and Julie Clark (30:01). Youngsters Isobel Hobday (33:16) and 12-year-old Jack Simpson (34:02) also rode well to set new PBs

Winner on handicap on the evening was Andrea Egner with a 47 second improvement. Amongst the veterans, Michael Smalley continued his winning streak from last year with + 2.52.

The second round of the league is on Tuesday evening. Enter from 6pm at Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane. First rider starts at 6.45pm. All welcome. It’s never too late to start.