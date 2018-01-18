CYCLING: Grantham riders enjoy almost perfect conditions

Witham Wheelers’ second reliability ride took place in almost perfect conditions for the time of year on dry, frost-free roads with just a slight nip in the air.

With the option of two rides, 27 miles or a rolling 41-mile route via South Witham and Whissendine, up the long drag past Freeby to Waltham-on the Wolds, and then back to Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse lane for hot drinks and cake; a very enjoyable ride out.

There Sunday (January 21), there is a choice of 39- or 30-mile scenic routes out into the Vale of Belvoir, taking in some of the well known local climbs at Harby and Stathern.

First group leaves at 9am from the cricket club.

All welcome.