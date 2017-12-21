CYCLING: Local riders get stuck in despite tough conditions

The final round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross league took place at Common Plantation, near Scunthorpe, after the original event at Rossington was cancelled.

The Common Plantation course is a great mix of grassland and woodland trails with some tough little climbs and drop-offs. A hard overnight frost froze the ground but then rain left a muddy layer on top to catch out any riders pushing too hard.

Conditions were tough for the under-12s with the cold and rain, but they all got stuck in with their usual enthusiasm and local riders Joshua Lane and Noah Lane did well to finish 24th and 28th respectively.

The rain was heavier at the start of the veterans’ race but there were still 62 starters. Paul Conneely carried on his recent run of good form to finish 21st overall and first Lincolnshire Veteran 50. Llewey Byrne just got the better of Dave Moulds (13th Vet 50), in 42nd and 43rd overall, both finding the conditions tough going.

Conditions improved a little for the final senior race, but it was still hard work and Julie Clark rode a steady race to finish 1st veteran lady and third lady overall, another good result in her first season of ’cross.

With the final league positions still to be published, it looks as though Paul did enough to move up into second overall in the Veterans 50+ age group.