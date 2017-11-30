CYCLING: Local riders tackle showground cyclo-X cross

Winterton Showground in the north of the county, near Scunthorpe, was the venue for the latest round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-cross League.

A flat grass field-based course had dried out reasonably well apart from a few strategically placed corners which were muddy enough to require full rider concentration, and a combination of the long grass and strong cold northerly wind made the going hard for everyone.

The cold conditions and the long trek north meant that there was a smaller field than usual in the under-12s, but two Witham Wheelers riders made the journey, with Joshua Lane in 21st and Noah Lane 30th.

There was still a good turnout of more than 80 riders in the veterans field and Paul Conneely was again the best local rider in 28th overall (7th vet 50), with Simon Cocker only 14 seconds further back in 32nd (9th vet 50) producing one of his better rides of the season after missing the last couple of races.

Ian Rayson just kept ahead of Graham McAndrew by one second for 59th and 60th places respectively, with Sean East back in 68th .

In the ladies’ race, Julie Clark found it tough going but kept pedaling smoothly for fifth lady and first veteran.

This Sunday, it’s back to the woods at Common Plantation, near Scunthorpe, for the East Midlands Championships with riders from the three local county leagues competing.