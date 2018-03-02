CYCLING: Reduced riders for Rutland reliability

The eighth of the Witham Wheelers reliability rides saw a reduced turnout of 16 riders for the 60-mile route via melton Mowbray and Oakham.

Conditions were sunny but cold, making for a testing ride over the hilly but scenic roads around Rutland.

Witham Wheelers reliability riders snapped in the gap of a gate on Sunday. Photo: Alan East

Taking part were Julie Clark, Dave Miller, Tony Hardenberg, Russ Newman, Geoff Stone, Ian Metcalfe, Tracey George, Ian Rayson, Tom Simmonds, John Pygott, Paul Pearson, Steve Kidd, Graham McAndrew, Robert McAndrew, Peter Cocker and Harry Browning.

This Sunday, weather permitting, it will the longest route of the series at 69 miles, with a 50-mile alternative. Start at 8.30pm from Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane. All welcome. Further details on the club website.