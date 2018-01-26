CYCLING: Witham Wheelers’ annual dinner marks club’s 60th anniversary

Witham Wheelers held their annual dinner and prize presentation at Belton Golf Club in what is their 60th year since being formed in 1958.

Following the traditional format of a three-course meal, guest of honour Ian Emmerson OBE gave an informative talk on his life in cycling.

For nearly 60 years, Ian has been heavily involved in organising events (Lincoln GP, World Masters Track Championships, National Road Race Champioonships), was president of British Cycling when it transitioned to the Manchester Verlodrome to become the organisation it is now, a UCI commissaire, involved in the organisation of the Commonwealth Games, and even Sheriff of Lincoln for a year, as well as setting up specialist clothing firm Impsport.

Following Ian’s speech, the presentation of awards and trophies for the 2017 season took place.

Also, to mark the formation of the club 60 years ago, club founder awards were presented to Brian Mallett and Dave Borchard, and long service awards to Jeff Ellingworth and Loz Willetts.

Finally, flowers were presented to Janet East and Chris Edwards who have organised the dinner now for some 30 years.

Awards: G.S. Mallett Senior BAR - J. Pilgrim 3.53.10, Handicap BAR - Michael Smalley, Veterans BAR - Michael Smalley, Junior BAR - Adam Egner, John Edwards Juvenile BAR - Josh Gibson, K.F. Baker 50 Mile Cup - J. Pilgrim 1.52.40, 30 Mile Champion Shield - John Pilgrim 1.08.21, 25 Mile Champion Shield - Llewey Byrne 57.58, 10 Mile Senior Male Champion Shield - Henry Gould 23.38, 10 Mile Junior Champion Shield - Adam Egner 23.18, H. K. James 10 mile Juvenile Champion Cup - Joshua Gibson 29.16, Ladies Championship 10 mile Shield - Carol Milne 27.53, Ladies Championship 25 mile Cup - Louise George 1.07.29, Fastest 25 mile of the year Shield - John Pilgrim 52.09, W. Harris 25 mile Handicap Cup - Simon Cocker, Fred Branston Three Distance Trophy - John Pilgrim 2.03.55, Janet East Ladies Three Distance Trophy - Louise George 2.31.09, 10 Mile Male Handicap League Cup - Bill Harrison 218pt, 10 Mile League Award on scratch - John Pilgrim 236pt, Juvenile 10 mile League on Handicap boy or girl - Joshua Kettle 200pt, John Edwards Ladies 10 mile League Cup - Andrea Egner 134p, Veterans 10 mile league on Standard men or women - Michael Smalley 240pt, Road Race Champion Cup - Llewey Byrne 39pt, Veterans Road Race - Chris Sammler, Barkston Heath Youth Road Race Cup - Joshua Kettle 1pt, Senior Cyclo Cross - Llewey Byrne 268pt, Junior Cyclo Cross - Robert McAndrew 240pt, U12 Cyclo-Cross - Amy Kobert 245pt, U10 Cyclo-Cross - Isla Kolbert 236pt, Don Ray Senior Hill Climb Cup - Reece Egner 2.40, Junior Hill Climb Award - Adam Egner, Juvenile Hill Climb - Joshua Gibson 3.22, Veterans Hill Climb - Simon Cocker 3.16, Ladies Hill Climb - Tracey George 4.09, Freewheel - Reece Egner, John Edwards Memorial Open 10 - Adam Egner 23.18, David Chantry Memorial 25 - Llewey Byrne. Committee awards – Tourist Trophy - the Raid Alpine team of Chris Sammler, Tony Mendham, Simon Cocker, Phil Atherton and Rob Johnson; Most Improved Rider - Julie Clark, Merit Trophy - Tony Hardenberg, Jade Ostler Young Personality - Josh Kettle, Jack O’Connor Club Person of the Year - Mark Bailey, Club Founder awards - Brian Mallett and Dave Borchard, Long Time Service - Loz Willetts and Jeff Ellingworth.

l The following day’s reliability ride was cancelled due to the weather conditions on Sunday.

This week’s ride has a choice of 45- or 37-mile scenic routes out into the Vale of Belvoir. Full details on the club website.

The first group leaves Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane at 9am. All welcome.