Another good turnout of 34 riders enjoyed chilly but dry conditions for the latest of the Witham Wheelers reliability rides over a near 50-mile undulating course down to Castle Bytham, with nearly all riders achieving their targetted average speeds.

This Sunday is another undulating 50-miler route towards Rutland Water, with a shorter 40-mile option also available.

It starts at 9am from Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse lane. All welcome.

Visit www.withamwheelers.co.uk for further details.