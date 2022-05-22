Three members of Witham Wheelers rode the Newark Castle 100 sportive last Sunday.

The route began at Newark Wharf, heading to Wilsford at 23 miles, Billingborough at 55 miles, Ruskington at 70 miles, before finishing back in Newark at the castle.

The Wheelers trio, comprising Carol Milne, Kim Flower and Tony Hardenberg, completed the route at an average speed of 16 miles per hour.

Witham Wheelers Carol Milne, Kim Flower and Tony Hardenberg stop at a feed station along the Newark 100 sportive. (56702825)

Club riders also participated in the Dambusters Ride sportive the previous day. Starting and finishing in Woodhall Spa, there was a choice of 60- or 100-mile routes.

Back for its seventh year, the Belles of Belvoir sportive takes place on June 12. A firm favourite in the 'ladies only' sportive diary, will have the choice of four undulating routes, all on quiet country roads.

l Sportives are non-competitive long distance cycling events, the marathons of the road cycling world.

They can vary in distance from anything between 200 and 200-plus miles and are for all ages, and attract novices as well as hardened road riders.

Visit findrace.com/sportives for a comprehensive calendar of rides and events.