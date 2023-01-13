The final Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League races took place in the grounds of the Police HQ at Nettleham, Lincoln, on Sunday.

With the league already decided and riders suffering from the Christmas break and illness, plus a round of the national series in Kent, competitor numbers were down.

However, there was still some competitive racing on a mainly field-based circuit with some interesting single track and small banks to be negotiated.

Witham Wheelers veteran Simon Cocker contemplates the bike cleaning job ahead of him. Photo: Dave Borchard (61792693)

In the youth racing, the only Grantham rider was Oliver Bailey (Clancy Briggs) who finished eighth in the under-16s.

The senior race was won by Mark Cotton from Lincoln.

As is usual, the biggest entry was for the veterans' race with 52 over-40s taking to the start line.

Just as the whistle went, a five minute cloudburst changed the nature of the course completely from quite easily rideable to increasingly muddy, making the small banks impossible in the saddle by the end, with the last lap taking most riders almost two minutes longer than the first.

Simon Cocker (Witham Wheelers) rode a steady race but lost a couple places in the closing stages as, without a spare bike in the pits, the accumulation of mud on his machine became more problematic.

However, he was happy with 34th overall and fifth Vet 60.