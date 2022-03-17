Professional track athlete Dai Greene is keen to get in contact with local runners or other sports people who would like to reach their personal goals.

Thirty-five-year-old Welshman Greene, who has lived locally with his partner for several years, is a 400-metre hurdles specialist and ranks his biggest achievements as being World, European and Commonwealth champion at the event.

Dai Greene in action in the 400m hurdles. (55384403)

Greene is the second fastest British man ever over the 400m hurdles, behind British record holder Kriss Akabusi.

As well as being a double Olympic finalist, Greene was also Team GB Athletics captain for London 2012.

Greene said: "The reason I am reaching out is because I've started coaching alongside my current training regime.

"I design bespoke monthly training programmes for runners of all distances and all abilities. The programmes are designed to help runners reach their personal running goals.

"I am also hoping to do in person sessions with runners or sports people who simply want to improve their speed. This is obviously limited to those in and around the area."

Greene, himself, generally trains at Loughborough University but last Wednesday night he attended Grantham Athletics Club's track night to perform his own workout.

The club were understandably overjoyed to see Greene at The Meres stadium and have themselves taken the opportunity to make use of his vast knowledge.

Greene said: "The club were more than happy to have me there to train, but also told me that their current sprints coach is overseas with work (Armed Forces) for this month.

"So I agreed to volunteer to coach the sprints group while their coach is away.

"This is a great opportunity for local kids or adults to attend if they want to learn how to get faster and improve their sprinting, regardless of what their sport is."

Greene's personal training is aimed at runners of all abilities and distances from 100m to marathon. It is designed for runners and sports people looking to improve their running and performance, and/or preparing for a specific competition.

Greene will discuss current training programmes, goals and ambitions, training history and experiences, and work out a bespoke programme from there.

As well as in-person sessions, there will be further back-up through the medium of video and the internet.

Greene said: "It's a great opportunity for the running and sporting community in the local area."

To learn more about what Greene is able to offer, visit his website at daigreene.co.uk