Daniel celebrates 30 years in martial arts

A Tae Kwon-Do expert from Grantham is celebrating an amazing 30 years in the sport.

Daniel Pearce, 37, has been training in the military martial art since the tender age of seven. Thirty years on he is a qualified, registered Tae Kwon-Do master and teaches enthusiasts at his clubs throughout the county.

After rising through the ranks he was the youngest exponent in the UK to reach sixth degree black belt in 2018.

Tae Kwon-Do expert Daniel Pearce is celebrating 30 years in martial arts. (42192758)

During his competition career he competed alongside some of the most talented practitioners in the world. He began as a junior competitor, moving in to the adult men’s categories and he’s also been privileged to travel the world to practice with Grandmasters and compete for his country at major tournaments.

Over the years, Daniel has built up a lot of knowledge and experience in coaching, so he can now inspire the next generation of Tae Kwon-Do students.

Daniel said: “Where have those 30 years gone?Because I started at such a young age I hope to have many more years ahead teaching the sport I love and to pioneer the next generation to learn and to great achievements in the future. It doesn’t matter how long you have been learning, there’s always something new and exciting just waiting around the corner.”

Daniel now passes on his experience and enthusiasm to students at his clubs in Fernwood, Sleaford, Melton Mowbray and Navenby. He added “Tae Kwon-Do is an evolving martial art. I’ve seen many changes in style, especially recently as I was able to continue teaching throughout the countrywide lockdown via zoom and now we are returning to face to face classes, the challenge will be to provide an enjoyableprogramme suitable for all

the students to train

safely.”

Daniel offers classes for the whole family to train together at his clubs and anyone interested in finding out more about Tae Kwon-Do, or what training can offer, can contact him on 07496012048 or email info@tkdclubs.com