Stoke Rochford Golf Club held its 98th annual general meeting last week.

Outgoing captain James Footitt thanked the board and members for their support over the past two difficult years and stated he had raised £8,500 to be split between his chosen two charities, St Barnabas Hospice and Marie Curie.

Replacing James, Darrell Knight told members what a privilege it was to represent the club as captain for 2022 and that his chosen charity would be Prostate Cancer, which he has supported for the past 15 years.

Incoming captain Darrell Knight (left) is pictured receiving his Stoke Rochford club captain's tie from outgoing captain James Footitt. (54865433)

Club chairman Adrian Stannard closed the meeting by wishing incoming captain Darrell every success in his year, and also thanked James for all the hard work he had completed to raise his charity monies.

Members then retired for a well-spread buffet, prepared by club steward Cris.

l Stoke Rochford seniors’ Winter Warmer competition was “Yellow/Red”.

Thirty-seven players braved the weather and the winner with 41 points was Jim Davidson.

Runner-up was Martin Billson on 40 points, and in third place on countback with 39 points was Mark Hunsley.

After 16 of the 23 rounds, the leader in the Winter Warmer Competition is John Wright with 36 points. In joint second are Glyn Staines and Alan Dolby with 35 points. The leader in the Slack Goblet with 11 single points is Ken Taylor.