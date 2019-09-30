For the penultimate race of the Thundersport GB Championship, Dave King took his RP Motorsport-sponsored Honda CB 500 to his local circuit at Cadwell Park.

Friday's practice session did not go well. Dave crashed the Honda but walked away with no injuries, however the bike needed major attention from Roy Ridealgh and Kenny Gill in the pits to race on Saturday.

Still sore from the crash on Friday, Dave only managed to qualify on the ninth row on the grid for his first race on Saturday.

Dave King on track at Cadwell Park. Photo: Dave Goy (18126406)

A good start saw him move into second place and he repeated this again for race two.

After another good start on Sunday, Dave led the race for seven laps but was passed by the championship leader on the last lap and finished in second place.

The last race of the weekend went well but Dave was blocked in by the leading group of riders and he finished in fourth place.

Dave said: "Although Cadwell Park is not my favourite circuit, I came away with 56 championship points and now have a 98 points lead on the third rider in the championship.

"Thanks to Roy and Kenny for looking after the bike and me all weekend."

Dave's next race will be at Oulton Park on October 18/19 for the final round of the Thundersport GB Championship.