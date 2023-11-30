The Sudbrook Moor tradition of running a Main Club Mixed Eclectic Series, accumulated from all the monthly results, was enthusiastically received again at the start of 2023.

The subscribers played not only for the prize pot but also for the Gary Buckle Memorial Trophy.

Each player's best scores from each of the 18 holes throughout the season contributed to the final results in November.

Dave Sharples.

The computer dealt with 3,876 scores and Dave Sharples has soared to the top of the Order of Merit for the first time.

Dave has a reputation of blossoming in every season of the competition calendar, gaining a title here and a trophy there.

A final view of Dave’s scores revealed six two's, including an eagle, amounting to eight birdies.

After 50 per cent of his 12 handicap index had been deducted, Dave finished on nett 50, which pleased him immensely, after finishing a mere point three of a shot adrift of winning the title in 2022.

Dave clung on tightly this autumn, despite a late rush from Pedro Morais and Barry Rohland, who both recorded nett 51.

The next eight places were tightly packed between nett 53 and nett 56.

The prizes were allocated in two Handicap Divisions.

The higher handicap division, for those with an index of 20.5+, was won by Steve Jessop’s nett 56. Barry Smith finished second on a count-back.

2023 Main Club Mixed Eclectic Champion: Dave Sharples nett 50; Pedro Morais 51; Barry Rohland 51; Dan Reidy 53; Nigel Corby 54; John McSpadyen 54; Barry Pogson 55; Andy Stones 55, and Paul McCarthy 55.

Division 20.5+: 1 Steve Jessop 56; 2 Barry Smith 56.