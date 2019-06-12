Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster visited Portland Fishing Lakes for the first time last week.

This popular local fishery lies between Grantham and Newark, situated on Longhedge Lane at Sibthorpe.

There are several interestingly shaped lakes to choose from: the list includes Old Wood, Canal, Four Island, Long Island, Heron, Kingfisher and Buzzard.

Portland Fishing Lakes (12145018)

Regular matches are held on the complex, resulting in some mega hauls, with anglers regularly breaking the 100lb barrier. Each lake is well signposted, clearly explaining which species the lake holds, if it is closed for a match, or open for day ticket fishing.

Portland Fishing Lakes (12145027)

Dave said: "Once you find a peg you like the look of, set up, start fishing and Steve the bailiff will come round to issue a ticket. There’s also a very nice café on site by the main car park, where you can get a superb breakfast to set you up for the day."

Dave reported that he could not believe how busy Portland was when he visited midweek. Several of the lakes were fully booked for club matches, while many of the remaining ones were well-populated with pleasure anglers.

However, Dave said there was such a big choice of swims on this complex, it was still possible to find a quiet spot. And that is exactly what Dave did, picking a peg on Old Wood lake and virtually having the water to himself for the day.

Old Wood is the original lake on the fishery, which has recently been re-landscaped and stocked with carp, barbel and chub.

Dave set up a waggler and fished pellets in open water, also feeding casters down the margin 15 metres to his right.

Dave said: "To begin with, the pellet feed area produced a bite every cast, mainly from small stockie carp, although the odd better sized fish occasionally butted in on the action."

After a few hours, Dave switched his waggler tackle to where he had been feeding casters and immediately the size of the fish improved, with some proper rod benders turning up.

He also caught a small barbel, which are unusual fish to find in a lake, as this is really a river species. Dave said: "They seem to be thriving there, having become well established in some of the other lakes, where three pound plus samples are caught regularly."

Portland Fishing Lakes (12145035)

Dave finished up with a tidy 60lb catch. He told the Journal he loved every minute of the experience, on what he could only describe as a very well-run and designed set of waters, where good fishing is virtually guaranteed.

Day tickets cost £6, with concessions available for under-16s, over-65s and disabled anglers.

Telephone Steve the bailiff for further information on 07818 552307 or check out www.portlandfishing.co.uk.

+ Check out Dave Coster’s Fishing Diary blog on the Angling Direct website https://www.anglingdirect.co.uk/community/dave-coster/

+ Grantham Angling Association are running the first of their 'Try Fishing' events at Queen Elizabeth Park on Sunday (June 16) from 10am to 4pm. Entrance off Belton Lane.

Experts will be on hand to give advice, plus tackle will be provided if required.

For further details, email Jeff@granthamaa.org.uk