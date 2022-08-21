There are many mature lakes just off the busy A46 on the outskirts of Lincoln, of which Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster visited three within a stone’s throw of each other recently.

It took 30 minutes by car from Grantham to reach the Hartsholme Country Park area, where there is big stillwater run by Lincoln and District Angling Association.

Dave did not have his gear with him on this occasion, with the aim of simply checking out fishy looking spots for future reference.

The Blue Lagoon, situated on the outskirts of Lincoln. (58656507)

The huge park was incredibly busy anyway and looked a better bet to try when the weather cools down a bit and less people are about.

Speaking to locals, it seems the large lake is well known for big bream and carp, but it is not an easy venue. It is shallow and requires a long cast with feeder or leger tackle to find the monster fish it holds.

Over recent years, smaller species like roach and perch have been less abundant, possibly due to predators like cormorants.

Another far more secluded and less busy lake, called the Blue Lagoon, is just a stone’s throw away, also available to Lincoln club members.

This much smaller water is situated in a built-up area, but you would not know it when fishing many of the custom-made swims, which are heavily surrounded by trees.

This venue, with its massive lily beds, resembles an old estate lake and just like the latter is renowned for its tench fishing.

Yet another interesting water Dave had a good look at was just across the road, situated at the bottom of his mate’s garden! This lake spreads over several acres and like the nearby lagoon was surrounded by properties, in this case only open to residents and their visitors.

Dave's pal cannot get around much now but still manages to have a fish most days, with recliner chairs and tackled up rods always at the ready by the water’s edge.

Recently, he caught 10 sizeable tench in a session, along with even bigger carp and bream. That news quickly made up Dave’s mind as to which of the three waters he will be most likely to try first.

Lincoln DAA have an open membership policy and you can check out details on their website.