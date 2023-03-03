Peacock Waters at Timberland has become a favourite lake for Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster.

It is set in a small holiday park that traditionally closes for the winter, but from the first of March the main gate opens for day ticket fishing once again.

This attractive fishery has evolved from an old clay pit that was flooded back in 1905, now sheltered by plenty of tree and bush cover, also featuring an interesting island and backwater to explore.

Dave Coster shows off a big hybrid caught at Peacock Waters in Timberland.

The main expanse of water is more than 20 feet deep, requiring feeder or slider tactics when casting any distance, although pole and waggler tackle also work well around the shallower rush lined margins.

Carp anglers are well catered for with plenty of doubles, plus specimens to more than 20lb to target, but for Dave it is the quality silver fish sport that keeps him going back.

This is one of the top venues locally for catching big hybrids, which always put up a great fight when using light pole or running line rigs. Two to three pounders are quite common, while there are also elusive chub that run even bigger, along with superb stocks of roach, rudd, bream and perch.

If you want to catch the big hybrids and larger roach, a subtle approach with loose fed maggots or casters is the way to go. Gently building up your swim with regular loose feed soon gets small fish active, but once a few of these have been caught it does not take long before better samples move in.

The stillwater chub can be tricky to find, tending to hang about where there is plenty of bankside cover, preferring less accessible areas like reedy and overgrown bays.

There are some big shoals of bream that inhabit the deeper water, with fish averaging around the 3lb mark. Dave has witnessed some impressive hauls of this species, taken on the long pole and by using groundbait or pellet feeders. You can only use groundbait in feeders by the way. A fishmeal mix works best with micro pellets, switching between maggots, worms or sweetcorn on the hook. Best bream hotspots tend to be in open water areas.

The site, which is just on the outskirts of Timberland village, offers room for touring caravans and holiday accommodation.

Day tickets are £6 for one rod, adding a £2 tariff for any extra ones. Telephone 07801 436628 for further details.