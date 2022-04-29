After reporting on the good day ticket fishing available on the lake next to Welton Manor Golf Course on the outskirts of Lincoln last summer and autumn, Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster returned recently to have another go there.

And he was not disappointed, enjoying his best catch yet, fishing with pole tackle a comfortable distance out, cupping in small helpings of groundbait, laced with micro pellets and casters.

Switching between red maggots, casters and soft hook pellets, he caught a steady stream of small roach, perch and hybrids to begin with.

Dave Coster with a beautiful skimmer bream, part of a great mixed catch taken on Welton Manor Golf Course Lake at Lincoln. (56255230)

As the session progressed, the fish got bigger and then skimmer bream moved in. Dave netted 10 of these bonus fish, to amass a good 20 pound haul. It is still a bit early and the water is on the cold side, so the big roach and odd tench he has caught and witnessed previously did not show.

There were several carp anglers on the venue and Dave saw a whopping 19-pounder landed in the distance, which the bailiff later verified as being only a few ounces under the magical 20lb barrier, which many take as being the benchmark for a proper specimen.

Dave Coster with a great mixed catch taken on Welton Manor Golf Course Lake at Lincoln. (56255227)

Feeder tactics also work on this pleasant lake, which does not get much deeper than 5ft out in the middle. The margins have a good 3ft of depth too, so it is worth having a rig made up to explore these, next to the thick rush beds that line most swims. This is an area the carp anglers target, but it should also be good for tench and bigger perch once the water warms up a bit.

Standard day tickets are £6, or £5 concessionary, available on the bank from the bailiff. There is ample car parking to the left of the access track, but anglers are not allowed to park in the field to the right, which is reserved for caravans and camper vans.