Grantham's Lewis Davey was selected to represent Great Britain Juniors (under-20) at the Loughborough International on Sunday.

In the past few years, Lewis has competed in combined Events as well as running 400m and 400m hurdles. This year he is concentrating on the 400m event.

At the start of the season, he held the Lincolnshire AA record of 48.27sec.

Lewis Dave takes the baton in the 4x400m relay on Sunday. Photo: Twitter - @tomsmeethphoto Instagram - @tsmeethphoto Facebook - Tom Smeeth (10881191)

He ran for the Newham and Essex Beagles in the Premier Division of the British League at Swansea last Sunday when he recorded a time of 48.30.

At Sunday's Loughborough International, he was selected to run in the 400m guest A race which included senior men.

He finished as the second under-20 competitor and recorded a personal best of 47.58, almost half a second faster than he has run before.

This was also a qualifying time for the European Under-20 Championships which are to be held in Sweden in July. And it placed him third on the UK rankings list.

Interestingly at the same age, Iwan Thomas ran 48.6 in the Lincolnshire Schools Championships in 1992.

After a long interval of three hours, with the weather getting cooler, Lewis ran the anchor leg of the 4x400m relay with a split time of 46.8, helping to bring the GB team home in second place in a close finish behind the Loughborough Colleges team.

Lewis's mother Cathie said: "He managed to stay with senior Dan Putnam from Blackeath and Bromley on that last leg.

"The British team were impressed, so Lewis is hoping that he will secure a place in the Euros should they take a 4x400 relay team."