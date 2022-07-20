A unique cricket match will take place at Grantham Cricket Club, Gorse Lane, next Sunday (July 31).

It will be a great opportunity for Lincolnshire’s cricket players to pit themselves against the full time cricket professionals of Durham Cricket Club, plus it will offer activities for all the family.

The game, being played just before the start of the Hundred competition and the Royal London One Day competition, provides Durham with the chance to give their first team players some valuable white ball practice whilst providing Lincolnshire players the chance to challenge themselves with a match against full time cricket professionals.

Lincolnshire CCC v Durham Cricket (58125268)

Play starts at 11am on the day, entry is £3 for over-13s and free of charge for those under-13 years of age. Lincolnshire CCC members can access the ground free of charge as can all Lincolnshire County Age Group cricketers. There will also be a £2 car parking charge. Please note that the gate will be cash only and only the named Lincolnshire CCC member or County Age Group Players will be able to enter free of charge.

Youngsters from Grantham CC and neighbouring cricket clubs will be taking part in some taster sessions, delivered by Lincolnshire cricket coaches and have the chance to take part in a pre-game guard of honour.

In addition to the cricket there will be a cricket ‘funzone’ for children open during the second innings of the game, a raffle with some fantastic prizes including a playing shirt signed by all players playing on the day, a children’s bouncy castle, beer tent and bar open all day serving drinks and refreshments, and ice creams.

The event is a fantastic opportunity for a fun filled family day out spent watching Durham 1st XI take on some of the best cricketers in the county.

Some outdoor seating will be available on the day but spectators can bring some deck chairs or a picnic rug and join families and cricket fans for a great day out.