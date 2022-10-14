For the first time in the competition's history, deaf players have filled the top two spots in Grantham Snooker and Pool Club's Handicap Singles Summer League.

The league was won by 76-year-old Selwyn Davies, just two points ahead of his friend and runner-up Mick Bacon, aged 70.

Selwyn has been playing snooker at the St Peter's Hill-based club and competing in competitions there for 40 years, whilst Mick has being doing the same for three decades.

Selwyn Davies (right) and Mick Bacon (59871193)

Selwyn can boast a highest break of 70, with Mick not far behind with 62.

The pair practise twice a week as a rule, with Selwyn managing to fit in his other sporting loves of table tennis and bowls in between his sessions on the green baize.

Originally hailing from Aberdare in Wales, it is perhaps no surprise that Selwyn's favourite professional snooker player of all time is fellow Welsh wizard Ray Reardon.

On the other hand, his mate Mick had no hesitation in naming – pretty much everyone's favourite – the genius that is Ronnie O'Sullivan as his player of choice.