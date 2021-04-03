Delight as sports clubs across Grantham welcome their members back to playing

Outdoor sports clubs across the Grantham area rejoiced as organised sport returned on Monday.

As part of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, tennis courts, golf courses and other outdoor sport facilities were permitted to reopen, with organised adults and children’s sport, including grassroots football, restarting.

The resumption of sport fortunately coincided with beautiful weather conditions, an added bonus to players at Sudbrook Moor Golf Club, with Dennis Healy and Paul Mitchell amongst a stream of early birds teeing off in the half-light on Monday morning.

Grantham Tennis Club repainted their mini courts. (45720420)

The pair commented on the round’s challenges of a fierce wind but that nothing compared to the glorious tonic of sunshine, fresh air, exercise and that golf is back.

Dennis, a retiree, has plans for as much golf as he can book. However, Paul had the perfect plan as a working man – he had prudently reserved one last day of his annual holiday quota, and that had ensured he could be out early on the first day of opening.

The Sudbrook Moor Practice Range and short game areas were full all day long. According to Sudbrook Moor’s Judith Hutton: “It was a sight to be seen, with a buzz about the place, and cars overspilling on to every available inch of parking, not unlike the seaside resorts at high season.”

Dennis Healy (left) and Paul Mitchell (right) on the 9th putting green at Sudbrook Moor. (45720448)

Seniors, Colts, Juniors and Minis training also restarted this week at Kesteven Rugby Club, in line with NLD and RFU Covid guidelines.

The Senior Men’s, Colts’ and Ladies’ squads were back in action on the training pitch on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, while younger members of the Kesteven Rugby Club family begin their campaigns together again at Woodnook this Sunday.

Mark Hastings, junior chair at Kesteven Rugby Club, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome everyone back, and the Minis and Juniors to Kesteven Rugby Club this weekend.

“It has been a very challenging time for grassroots sport. Players, parents and our rugby community are looking forward to helping boys and girls of all ages rekindle friendships, get some exercise and enjoy the fresh spring air.”

Kesteven Rugby Club’s Under 8s squad. (45720360)

Likewise, Grantham Tennis Club and Gym players were delighted to get back on the court on Monday following the club’s three-month closing.

The club thanked local business Kelham Construction Ltd for supporting community tennis and their kind donation towards the mini tennis courts’ repainting cost.

With the weather improving and indoor courts yet to reopen, the mini tennis courts will be used daily by players of all ages and tennis ability, from the club’s mini red ball development and performance players to the walking tennis and learning disability groups.

Grantham Tennis Club welcomed back its members on Monday. (45720417)

Parents of children with a mini membership (three+ years old to secondary school) can play with their children for free on both the mini and astroturf and clay courts.

This week, the club hosted their ‘Get Back Into Tennis’ sessions for minis, juniors and adults that act as an introduction to the sport and a refresher after time away. The sessions are open to non-members and club members of a beginner and intermediate level, with rackets provided if necessary.