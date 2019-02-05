The latest change at Grantham Town, following the departure of manager Richard Thom and the appointment of new bosses Paul Rawden and Russell Cousins, is that stalwart Dennis Rhule has left the club.

Gingerbreads fans will know him well from his days as a player and in his coaching role in the latter years.

Dennis Rhule (left) and Richard Thomas have both left Grantham Town this week. Photo: John Burgess (6975601)

A statement from new managers Rawden and Cousins said: "Following on from our appointment and having the last 24 hours to look at the structure of the club at first team level, we have decided to make immediate changes to the back room staff.

"This is quite common in football when a new managerial appointment is made, it is never personal but a decision made on who we are bringing into the club. We have a budget to work to and finances need to be taken into account.

"We feel it is extremely important that we put our stamp on the club from day one and it is inevitable that changes on and off the pitch will occur. The club is battling relegation and big decisions need to be made.

"We are always honest and open with everyone and felt it better to be done now rather than later, so all parties can move on."

The club said it would like to thank Dennis for everything he has done in his time with them.

A statement online said: "Dennis is a big character who will be missed around the club.

"In addition, Dennis has been a crucial part of management teams since his time with the club, playing a full part in a number of successful seasons.

"We wish Dennis all the best in the future and hope we'll see him in a role somewhere else soon, and he will always be welcome at The Meres."