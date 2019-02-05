Club stalwart departs Grantham Town coaching set-up
The latest change at Grantham Town, following the departure of manager Richard Thom and the appointment of new bosses Paul Rawden and Russell Cousins, is that stalwart Dennis Rhule has left the club.
Gingerbreads fans will know him well from his days as a player and in his coaching role in the latter years.
A statement from new managers Rawden and Cousins said: "Following on from our appointment and having the last 24 hours to look at the structure of the club at first team level, we have decided to make immediate changes to the back room staff.
"This is quite common in football when a new managerial appointment is made, it is never personal but a decision made on who we are bringing into the club. We have a budget to work to and finances need to be taken into account.
"We feel it is extremely important that we put our stamp on the club from day one and it is inevitable that changes on and off the pitch will occur. The club is battling relegation and big decisions need to be made.
"We are always honest and open with everyone and felt it better to be done now rather than later, so all parties can move on."
The club said it would like to thank Dennis for everything he has done in his time with them.
A statement online said: "Dennis is a big character who will be missed around the club.
"In addition, Dennis has been a crucial part of management teams since his time with the club, playing a full part in a number of successful seasons.
"We wish Dennis all the best in the future and hope we'll see him in a role somewhere else soon, and he will always be welcome at The Meres."
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.