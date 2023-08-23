Sudbrook Moor's Zoe Martin has brought credit to her golf club.

She travelled across six counties to compete in an England Golf Championship for the Midland North Region, responding to an invitation to all club champions from the season of 2022.

This Queen of Clubs title 2023 was staged at the Wrekin Golf Club in Shropshire.

Zoe Martin is presented with the first nett prize by the President of the Shropshire Ladies’ Golf Association, Sue Pidgeon

Sixty ladies competed from the counties of Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and this year's host Shropshire.

No stranger to winning, Zoe had a magnificent result and was one of the stars of the championship.

Lincolnshire was so very well represented with seven ladies participating from across the county.

Zoe flew the flag for Lincolnshire with her overall best nett score of the day.

Beating the other 59 scores, Zoe was presented with the first nett prize by the President of the Shropshire Ladies’ Golf Association, Sue Pidgeon.

The best gross Championship and Queen of Clubs title went to a Staffordshire competitor.

It was a deserved success for Zoe, who had decided not to pass by this opportunity of a Championship experience.

She made a weekend trip of the Shropshire event with husband Steve and two friends.

They planned an invaluable Saturday practice round on The Wrekin course, in what turned out to be abysmal August weather.

It was all very worthwhile as Zoe had had sight of the course and was more than ready for the Six County Sunday competition.