Another hard working determined performance from the Gingerbread earned them their third draw in a row from a series of difficult away trips on Tuesday night.

Northern Premier Division leaders Matlock Town were more than matched by Grantham in a game of very few chances, writes Graham Cowell.

From the kick-off, Grantham worked hard to deny Matlock space and time on the ball.

Lee Shaw went close for the Gingerbreads.

The hosts tried to get the ball forward early aiming for Liam Hughes, but often the delivery was hurried as the Gingerbreads harried all round the pitch.

Alex Byrne looked dangerous for the home side when he tried to set things up for Matlock, but good defending blocked his efforts to cross.

A short corner after nine minutes gave Reece Kendall the chance to fire in a shot, but he lifted his effort over the crossbar.

The Gingerbreads forced three corners in succession with Elliott Durrell’s delivery testing the home defence but Joe Young in the Matlock goal did well to turn the second corner over his crossbar.

Referee Mr Tankard ruled in Grantham’s favour after 22 minutes. The home side claimed handball against Grantham’s Keegan Townrow, but the match officials waved away Matlock’s appeals.

Solid defending by Grantham reduced Matlock to efforts from distance. When skipper Hughes tried his luck from 25 yards out after 25 minutes, he lifted his shot well over the crossbar.

Grantham were more than holding their own in the centre of the field and looked dangerous on half-an-hour when Lee Shaw got space wide and looked to square the ball for Ricky Miller. It was Matlock’s turn to defend well, Kendall cutting out Shaw’s cross.

As the first half drew to an end, both sides created good chances. Byrne delivered a free kick into the danger zone and Jim Pollard had to react quickly to turn the ball away from Kendall.

Grantham went straight up the other end and Miller found Shaw with a perfect cross. Unfortunately for the Gingerbreads, Young pulled off a good save by tipping Shaw’s header over the crossbar.

The opening ten minutes of the second half produced some sparks in a game that neither side could dominate.

Matlock forced two early corners, Grantham defending the first well at the near post, then Hughes heading the other wide of the target.

Miller turned neatly inside the Matlock penalty area and got his shot away, but again, Young was well positioned to save the effort.

Setpieces seemed to be likely to see the deadlock broken.

Byrne hit one effort two yards over the Grantham crossbar before Durrell curled a free kick into the Matlock penalty area that was deflected wide for a corner. The flag kick flashed across the face of goal and eventually wide.

A quick break by the home side from a Grantham corner gave them a great chance to take the lead. Luke Daly delivered a cross for Liam King who moved the ball on to Hughes, but again he missed the target.

Matlock continued to be off target with their efforts as Kendall put in a cross to the far post on 67 minutes. Byrne met the cross well, but yet again, Matlock missed the target as his header flew just wide of Pollard’s right-hand post.

Byrne and Hughes had a number of chances in the last quarter of the game, but good defending by Grantham ensured the Gingerbreads kept a clean sheet.

Twice Byrne took free kicks from dangerous positions 20 yards out, but both times his effort sailed harmlessly over the Grantham crossbar.

In the last minute, good defending from Pollard and the Grantham back line denied first Hughes, then Byrne again as Grantham earned their point.