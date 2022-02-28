Northern Premier League Premier Division

Grantham Town 2

Witton Albion 3

Grantham Town celebrate Sisa Tuntulawana's opening goal. Photo: Toby Roberts (55149244)

By Graham Cowell

Grantham Town’s chances of getting off the foot of the Northern Premier League table were dealt a massive blow at home to Witton Albion on Saturday.

With high hopes that Grantham could record back-to-back wins at home and haul themselves to within a point of their opponents, the Gingerbreads built a two-goal lead in the first half hour.

A late goal for the visitors before the break proved to be a pre-cursor for a nervy second half as the expected pressure led to an eventual crumble in the Grantham defence. All three goals for the visitors came from corners swung into the six-yard box with which the Gingerbreads could not deal.

"It’s a pretty difficult one to take,” said Gingerbreads manager Dennis Greene. “We were two up and had changes to add to the lead, but we didn’t take them.

"Again, after the break, we could have gone three or four up. We didn’t take those chances and then we had an avalanche of chances against us. Eventually, we haven’t been able to defend them and that’s what cost us.”

Unusually playing in an all-white strip, Grantham had the wind at their backs in the first half. The game took a while to settle, with few opportunities in the opening minutes. Ali Aydemir hit a volley over the crossbar for the Gingerbreads while, at the other end, Joe Mwasile ran at the Grantham defence before hitting a low shot straight at goalkeeper Jim Pollard.

Witton slowed the game down from the start, keeper Greg Hall taking an inordinate amount of time over goal kicks, with referee Mr Tracey seemingly not bothered. Hall was called to make a save after 14 minutes when Ricky Miller gathered the ball well and cut inside, but could only fire straight down the throat of the Witton custodian.

Hall was left helpless four minutes later when Sisa Tuntulawana unleashed an unstoppable shot. The Grantham full back was an attacking threat all afternoon and got on to the end of a patient move by the Gingerbreads. He moved along the edge of the Witton penalty area before driving a shot across Hall and into the top corner of the net.

The Gingerbreads began to look confident against a seemingly deflated Witton side. Steve Leslie tried an audacious lob from inside his own half after 21 minutes. His effort left Hall stranded but dropped agonisingly a foot over the bar.

Action from Grantham Town's defeat to Witton Albion at The Meres on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (55149241)

The game seemed certain to be Grantham’s after 32 minutes when they took a two-goal lead. Grantham cleared their lines and Elliott Durrell moved through midfield to lift a cross to the far post. Miller had got a yard on his defender and rose to head home from eight yards out.

Leslie fired a shot wide of the mark for Grantham but then, seven minutes before half time, Witton got a lifeline. Their first corner of the game was delivered into the Grantham six-yard box. The Gingerbreads had two chances to clear the ball but failed and it fell to Josh Wardle. From just outside the six-yard box, Wardle scored with a low shot.

Both teams came out fired up after the half time break. The opening seven minutes of the half saw three good chances for Grantham to restore their two-goal lead. Aydemir made space for a cross that Harry Wood rose to, only for his header to hit the bar.

Wood then took a short free kick to Durrell who played it on to Leslie. His cross was hit goalwards by Tuntulwana only for the visitors to clear off the goalline.

On 52 minutes, Aydemir and Tuntulwana combined on the right wing to put over a far post cross. Lee Shaw met the cross well, but again Witton got the ball clear.

Between the Gingerbreads chances, Witton showed their intent with James Lawrie meeting Mwasile’s cross at the near post. It took a good save from Pollard to keep the Gingerbreads lead.

The pattern of the second half settled, with Witton using the wind well and forcing a series of corners. Over the second period, they would win 13 flag kicks which ended up being vital to the outcome of the game.

The match could have been put to bed for Grantham in the 66th minute. Durrell played a lovely ball through for Shaw to run in behind the Witton defence. Shaw only had Hall to beat but dragged his shot wide of the target.

Witton took advantage of their corners in the 76th minute. The Gingerbreads defended it poorly. A deep delivery saw several players go up at the far post. A weak punch from Pollard gave Witton the chance to put the ball to the opposite post where Rob Hopley turned it into the net.

Six minutes from time, a similar goal saw Witton take the lead. Jesse Dowling’s shot went out for a corner which Grantham cleared for another flag kick. From the next one, Grantham again did not clear their own six-yard box and a strong header from Hopley put the visitors in front.

In the remaining 10 minutes, including four of added time, Grantham hardly looked like there would be late fireworks this time.

The visitors looked more likely to set things off, forcing a further seven corners, but they were unable to punish Grantham further.