Two ladies teams at Belton Park Golf Club are celebrating a promotion double.

The A team won against Belton Woods to ensure promotion to Division One next season.

The Ladies B team have also been very successful and ensured their promotion to the next division.

Belton Park Ladies A.

The Ladies Captain's Charity Am-Am was again a well supported event which raised a substantial amount of money.

Winners were Chris Rudkin, Nicola Routledge, Carla Myhill and Elizabeth Johnson.

Ladies travelled far and wide to participate in the invitation event which was won by Carole Stothard and Gillian Holder.

Belton Park Ladies B.

Carole was presented with the Enid Burnett Trophy by David Burnett in memory of his wife and past lady captain, Enid Burnett.

The Lady Captain's Day had a tropical theme.

Despite the forecast, the weather remained kind and the ladies looked resplendent in their colourful attire.

The mixed greensomes team

The Tasker Trophy team reached the quarter finals, but unfortunately lost to Ingestre Park Golf Club in Staffordshire.

Pam Mackey and Joy Stepney were runners-up in the Midlands North Regional final of the Australian Spoons competition.

Congratulations to Carole Stothard, Louise Barrett, Nicola Routledge, Jackie Wilson and Jo Jones who, along with their partners, beat Beeston Fields in the mixed national interclub greensomes knockout competition and are into the regional finals.

Belton Park’s ladies’ captain’s day.

There was a good entry for the Ladies Club Championship where Jo Pearson picked up the gross win with a score of 127 while nett winner was Grace Hale with 108.

Other results: Veterans Bowl winner - Rita Smith; Queen Elizabeth Cup winner- Sylvia Little; Sybil Brownlow Trophy winner - Carole Stothard nett 68; Harrowby Cup winners - Pam Mallett and Janet Reilly; August Stableford - Division One - Veronica Rose 33pts, Division Two - Veronica Clarke 36pts.