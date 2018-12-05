United Counties League

Division One

Harrowby United 4

St Andrews 0

Stephen Chaplin (5807926)

Harrowby United made it back-to-back wins on Saturday when they comfortably dispatched of St Andrews at Dickens Lane.

It began brightly for the Arrows as, in the 13th minute, a cross from Smith was smashed in at the back post by Luke Slater to give the home side the lead.

Harrowby continued to press but were unable to clinch a second goal until early in the second half when another cross from Smith was headed in by the unmarked Stephen Chaplin.

The home side then were awarded a penalty but unfortunately Kelly could not capitalise on the chance to give Harrowby a third.

But that did not stop the home side as, minutes later, Chaplin doubled his tally for the day to put United 3-0 up.

Harrowby enjoyed a lot of success with crosses, culminating with Shodunke working hard before whipping a ball in for Kelly to make up for his earlier penalty miss and claim Harrowby's fourth goal, neatly wrapping up the game for te Arrows.

The result left Harrowby seventh in the league, closing the gap on Blackstones who Harrowby beat in their previous game.

Everyone from Harrowby United Football Club is deeply saddened with the news this week of the death of UCL League chairman and president John Weeks, a true gentleman. The club's thoughts are with John's family at this sad time.