Northern Premier Division East

Grantham Town 2

Pontefract Collieries 2

Grantham Town skipper and opening goal scorer Greg Smith in the thick of the action as usual at The Meres on Saturday. Photo: John Burgess

Sometimes a hard-earned draw seems more like a victory – and that was certainly the case in this tussle at The Meres on Saturday.

The Gingerbreads took an early lead but high flying Pontefract were generally the better footballing side and were in front by half time, with Town’s first half performance at times a touch lacklustre.

But Grantham were a different animal in the second half, battling tooth and nail for every ball. They noticeably disrupted the visitors’ flow and deservedly scored their leveller late on.

Ponty displayed their flair from the kick-off but it was the Gingerbreads who went in front on 10 minutes. A break down the right saw Iffy Ofoegbu give Akeel Francis the chance to cut back from the goal line to the waiting Greg Smith who fired in past the helpless Lloyd Allison from close range.

For all their skill, it took the Colts till the 25th minute to equalise when a cross over the face of goal found Daniel Burns who headed powerfully into the opposite side of the Grantham net from the side of the six-yard box.

Ponty might have doubled their tally three minutes later but Connor Smythe’s shot was deflected wide of the target by his own team-mate.

And Town had a chance to regain the lead on 29 minutes. Francis got a boot to Elliott Walker’s 25-yard free kick but the ball went straight to keeper Allison.

The visitors went in front in the 34th minute. Jack Boyle’s initial shot was blocked and the ball found Smythe. His equally solid thumper deflected off Grantham’s Ryan Ebanks, but keeper Curtis Hall saved. However, the stray ball this time went to the feet of Adam Haw and he fired home.

The Gingerbreads could have regained parity two minutes later. Smith’s long ball found Ofoegbu who ran in on goal and squared across the face of goal, but his two team-mates in the box were unable to get to the ball quickly enough.

Town keeper Hall made a great diving save in the dying minutes of the half to deny Haw who had found a gaping hole in the home defence.

Seven minutes into the second half, Grantham put together their best move since their goal. Good build-up play between Rodrigo Goncalves and Osakpolo Solomon found Eli Christie, but his final ball was just too strong for Ofoegbu to latch on to.

In the 54th minute, the Colts’ Jack Boyle ran down the left channel, evading the home defence with astounding ease, and fired a shot just wide of the far post.

A Grantham equaliser looked certain on 57 minutes when Ofoegbu headed an Ebanks throw goalwards, but Allison made a great reaction save and caught with remarkable alacrity.

Ponty substitute Francis Sinfield forced two saves out of Hall within several minutes of coming on to the pitch, of note being his carefully teed up 25-yard free kick which brought a diving save out of the Town stopper.

Sinfield was at it again in the 75th minute but his effort was charged down, the rebound falling to Louie Chorlton but he blasted his low strike wide of the mark.

The Gingerbreads’ best opportunity to level came two minutes later. Ofoegbu ran down the right flank and in on goal, zipping a shot just wide of the far post when, perhaps, a squared ball to sub Tomasso Zerboni in space might have been the better option.

The game began to turn fractious as the final whistle loomed on the horizon and, as part of such, Town manager Paul Rawden was sent to the stands after he expressed his concerns about a linesman’s decisions somewhat too vociferously for referee Mr Hallam’s liking.

The various delays caused Mr Hallam to add on a minimum of seven minutes – which was just enough time for Grantham to find that elusive equaliser.

In the sixth of those seven minutes, sub Harry Olivant bolted down the wing and whipped a sublime cross over to the inrushing Zerboni who volleyed home with aplomb to the ecstatic cheers of the Meres faithful.

Only a share of the spoils for sure, but it felt like so much more than that when the final whistle was blown a minute or two later.

Grantham Town: Hall, Walker, Solomon, Salt, Ebanks, Elkossi (Robbemond 78), Francis (Olivant 78), Christie, Smith ©, Ofoegbu, Goncalves (Zerboni 74). Subs not used: Tessler, Gadomski. Att: 324.