There were plenty of reasons to celebrate following a trophy win for two supportive seniors who have won their first Sudbrook Moor trophy.

A founder member of Sudbrook Moor, John Came, a valued supporter of competitions for 30 years, was drawn with experienced player Mick Beasley in the most recent trophy day for the Thursday seniors.

This very popular Friendship Cup, played as a betterball stableford, was inspired by David Guy in his year of captaincy in 2017.

Mick Beasley and John Came, winners of the Sudbrook Moor seniors' Friendship Cup. (58609458)

The foundation of David’s wish was that a drawn pairs’ event would give a good mix of handicaps and experience, and seniors would meet others they do not regularly play with.

It was a huge success again this year, with 22 pairs involved. The superb winning scorecard speaks of a very successful partnership, with 49 points recorded over 17 holes, with a tiny blip in the early stages of the round – a “nil-point” on the third hole.

The trophy result did go to a countback, with two pairs returning 49 points.

It appears that, in particular, John Came’s contribution to the scorecard on the 15th hole and Mick Beasley’s on the 16th clinched the countback from Ken Roberts and David Guy, who had to settle for second place.

Congratulations also go to first time trophy entrant Richard Cocks, drawn with experienced Dick Marshall, who returned 48 points to take third spot. Barry Kay and John Ronan finished fourth on a very creditable 47 points.