Grantham’s newest charity football team – Dickens Road Diamonds – took to the pitch once more on Friday night to take on Cambridgeshire-based Dobbins Robbins in aid of UK-based charity Lymphoma Action.

The match was hosted by Harrowby United and the aptly-named ‘Kick Cancer Cup’ had been arranged largely in recognition of Diamonds player and captain for the evening Tom Clayton, who is also assistant manager at the Arrows.

Tom – who has recovered from non hodgkin lymphoma along with fellow Diamonds player Drew Jeffrey whose father is seriously ill with non hodgkin lymphoma – both wanted to fundraise for a lymphoma specific charity to raise awareness and vital funds that will help provide support for other cancer sufferers and their families.

A crowd of approximately 80 supporters and spectators turned out to watch the match played under the floodlights at Dickens Road in somewhat wet and drizzly conditions.

Dobbins Robbins started the quicker of the two teams which saw them continually pressurise the Diamonds defence.

A through ball played down the middle was run on to by Dobbins forward Rob Fuller who was able to outpace the chasing Diamonds defence and fire past an advancing Clayton in goal to break the deadlock in the visitors’ favour.

Diamonds were soon able to respond though by going on their own attacking offensive.

After some good link up play down the wing by Conor MacGregor, Jay Harrison and Liam Jaques, the latter found Simon Bolland inside the box to fire the ball into the bottom corner of the goal to make the score even at half time.

Diamonds started the second half having made a couple of changes during the break, notably a switch of goalkeeper with Chris Clarke replacing Clayton due to injury.

Troy Eldred also came on as left back to make his first appearance for the charity team.

The second half was in large periods dominated by the Diamonds who 15 minutes after the break took the lead.

Some good work down the edge of the opposition box by Ricky Tuffs who was able to pick out a waiting Bolland at the back post who headed home at close range to give the Diamonds the lead for the first time in the game.

Dobbins Robbins were far from beaten though and responded with their own counter attacking football occasionally testing Clarke in goal.

Robbins were then able to capitalise on a miskick by the Diamonds keeper which saw the ball land straight at the feet of Jack O’Rourke to fire home to make it all square again with approximately 20 minutes left.

Despite both teams having chances to take the lead neither was able to find the back of the net, resulting in the match finishing 2-2 at full-time.

As there was a trophy to be won – paid for by local business and match sponsor Namaste Dining – the match went straight to penalties.

And it was a nerve wracking affair which went to sudden death despite a fine penalty save by Diamonds goalkeeper Chris Clarke during the initial first five penalties.

A penalty miss by the Dobbins’ number nine saw the Diamonds suddenly at match point and Drew Jeffrey stepped up to fire the ball into the top left hand corner of the net giving the Dobbins Robbins goalkeeper absolutely no chance and winning the match, much to the jubilation of the whole team and spectators.

The winners trophy was presented to Diamonds captain Clayton after the match along with the man of the match trophy which was awarded to midfielder Sam Scothern for yet another solid performance.

Jon Smyth, founder of Dickens Road Diamonds, said: “On behalf of the whole team I’d like to thank everyone who has supported this match and donated. It meant so much to so many of us.

“Also a massive thank you to the match sponsor Namaste Dining of Grantham along with all the Dobbin Robbins FC squad who drove all the way up from Cambridgeshire to give us a really good competitive game which could have gone either way.

“It was truly fantastic to see Tom Clayton back out on the main pitch again for the first time since he himself ‘kicked cancer.’

“I thought it was a very fitting tribute to Tom who’s a fantastic bloke both on and off the pitch.

“Also our thoughts were very much with Drew Jeffrey’s father who sadly couldn’t be with us for the game owing to his own ongoing battle with cancer.

“I know I speak for the whole team when I say we’re all very proud of Tom and Drew who both opitimise what this team is all about.”

The event raised £1,150 for Lymphoma Action with the next match being planned for Friday, April 8, when the Diamonds take on Eastwood and Kimberley Allstars in a charity match in aid of Crohns & Colitis UK at Harrowby United (7pm).