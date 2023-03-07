Grantham stock car driver Daniel Maltby was in the wars at King’s Lynn on Saturday when the green flag fell on the 1300 Stock Car season.

Daniel was voted Newcomer of the Year after his fantastic debut in 2022 which saw him rocket up the grades.

He ended the season as a blue top and raced from blue for the first time on Saturday.

We have lift off! Daniel Maltby emerged unscathed after this high speed barrel roll at King's Lynn on Saturday. Photo: Colin Casserley (62832592)

The heats saw him plagued with engine trouble which kept him of the pace.

He managed to sort some of the problems for the meeting final and was going much better until he was involved in a big crash which saw him barrel roll his car down the back straight.

It was a scary moment but when the race was stopped Maltby safely got out of his car, shaken but not stirred, which showed just how well these race cars are built.

Daniel commented: “Both of the heats were awful. We just couldn’t get the car going well but we had it sorted for the final and it was going much better until I tried an experiment to see if it would be quicker to get around King’s Lynn on my roof!

"It was some rollover to say the least and we have a lot of damage but I am OK which is the main thing – the car will fix. The safety equipment we have nowadays really is worth its weight in gold.

"We are going to have a lot of long nights in the garage before getting back out but I will be back out soon. I would like to thank all my team as I couldn’t do it without them.”

Daniel was not the only local driver in action as 16-year-old Leo Moore was also putting in some great laps. Leo together with brother Max have spent junior careers in karting where both have had plenty of success but now they have reached the age of moving to adult racing, they have followed their father Dan’s footsteps into the world of 1300 Stock Cars.

Leo made his debut at the very end of 2022 and he was looking good on Saturday night. Although he had nothing to show for some good drives, it will surely not be long before he starts challenging for top 10 finishes.

Racing returns to King’s Lynn this Saturday (5pm) when National Bangers take centre stage with action from the Unlimited Bangers, 2L Bangers and Junior Bangers.