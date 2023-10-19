Shaun Balfe and team-mate Sandy Mitchell will be aiming to end their 2023 British Championship season on a high this weekend.

The duo head to Donington Park for the final round of the championship as their campaign ends on the circuit where it started.

Balfe is currently third in the Team Championship for Barwell Motorsport with Mitchell in their Lamborghini Huracan while, in the overall and Pro Am drivers standings, they lie fifth.

Shaun Balfe and team-mate Sandy Mitchell race at Donington Park in the British Championship.

Balfe said: "I don’t feel we have anything to prove at Donington, just to try and continue with our solid consistency.

"But we should have been on the podium in the last round at Brands Hatch, that was chance missed.

"I dont know if we can get third mathematically in the drivers championship, but we need to keep pushing for the top three.

"Other teams have agenda’s too, but Sandy and I have the main aim to win the race.

So we will see tactically how others go, but want to end the season on a high, and we have home advantage."

Overall the season has seen wins, pole positions and other podium finishers.

Balfe added: "It’s been a stellar quality field, a hard fought championship. The competition has never been higher, but we wanted top three at the end.

"So a bit disappointed, but I think we have given good perception to the public, but we weren’t quite there."

The two-hour race is at 1pm on Sunday with qualifying on Saturday from 4-5pm. The race will also be live streamed via the British GT website.