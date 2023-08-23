Two American footballers who started their careers as rugby players at Kesteven have earned Great Britain caps.

Oscar Hardy-Gillings and Rory Humphries played for the Great Britain Under 17s American football team on Sunday in a resounding 39-0 victory against Norway in Oslo.

The boys started playing rugby at Kesteven with Oscar moving to the Lincolnshire Bombers to link up with Rory last year as he wanted to try something different in the summer months.

Both subsequently transferred to the Nottingham Caesars Juniors for this season.

This has led them to the Under 19s national final which will take place on Sunday at the NFL Academy in Loughborough at 2pm and will be live streamed on youtube.

Oscar, a pupil at the Priory Ruskin Academy, said: "The tour couldn't have gone better.

"To tour with players from all over Great Britain and make new friends and experience the intensity of an international match was something I'll never forget - to think I only started playing a year ago."