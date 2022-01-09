The 31-year-old tradition of Sudbrook Moor’s Junior Team Matchplay took on a fun modification during the school Christmas holiday.

The parents were invited to partner the juniors rather than spectate and so the format changed into the Junior Intermediates’ Foursomes Eagles versus Albatrosses.

Although the day had started with torrential rain which continued until a dry spell for the photo shoot at the conclusion, there was no shortage of enthusiasm and no-one needed any persuasion to go on with the plan in the appropriate rain gear.

Pictured, from left, are Eagles Chris Agapito and son Daniel, and Albatrosses Lilliya Greene and father Martin Greene. (54062723)

The scoring and shot-making were superb and impressed the gallery who had walked out to accompany this popular event.

On the final hole, it looked like a rare overall win pending for The Albatrosses but a very impressive solid, neat finish by the Eagles, father Chris Agapito and 12-year-old son Daniel, remedied that.

They pulled it back to a halved match against 15-year-old Lilliya Greene and partner father Martin Greene, but pleasingly The Albatrosses have added a half point to the Series History Book.

There remains an overwhelming lead for The Eagles, 20 points, to The Albatrosses' 11 points.