St Andrew’s were the visitors for Harrowby’s first home league game of the season in the Uhlsport United Counties Division 1.

After last week’s emphatic win, expectations were high. Harrowby started with the same starting XI, with Harper, Price, Sheen and Rigby coming onto the bench.

Slow out of the traps, Harrowby were a shadow of last week’s team and soon found themselves two down after defensive mistakes.

Sam Thorpe looks to beat the opposition goalkeeper to the ball (42260603)

St Andrew’s, after taking a two goal lead, then set their stall out to frustrate Harrowby and hold onto all three points.

An early change in the first half saw Rigby replace the injured Olivant. A disappointing first half, where the second half could only get better.

The second half mainly followed the first with Harrowby going long but the big, physical St Andrews defenders easily dealt with every high ball.

Alex Hayles winds up (42260595)

Harrowby’s second substitution saw Sheen replace Thorpe, and only a minute later he ran onto a fine through ball for a fine finish to the keeper’s right.

This should have given Harrowby the energy to go on and get something from the game but St Andrew’s dealt with everything and saw out the game comfortably to deserve the three points.

A frustrated manager McGee commented that “he was disappointed at how we didn’t stick to the game plan and went to long on too many occasions, where last week and in training we have worked on building up the play.

“We need to put it right on Tuesday with a tough looking away fixture at Bourne.”