Despite cold conditions, the easterly breeze was helpful for round two of the Witham Wheelers 10-mile time trial league and there were some quick times for this early part of the season.

Reece Egner (22min 45sec) turned the tables on brother Adam (22:52), with guest Shaun Eden (23:03) not far behind in third.

Fastest lady was triathlete Lara Thornhill (27:45), followed by Carol Milne (29:08) who was just one second in front of Tracey George.

Of the younger riders, Josh Gibson was first in 29:12, from Jack Simpson in 31:50, with Beth Gibson recording a respectable 35:04 on her debut ride.

Enter to ride after 6pm at Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane on Tuesday, first rider starts at 6.45pm.

Results: 1 Reece Egner 22:45, 2 Adam Egner 22:52, 3 Shaun Eden 23:03 PB, 4 Henry Gould 24:12, 5 Simon Cocker 24:59, 6 James Westwood 25:47, 7 John Orridge 25:56, 8 Mick Egner 26:32, 9 Harry Edwards 26:57, 10 Gary Tudbury 27:09, 11 Dave Strickson 27:36, 12 Lara Thornhill 27:45, 13 Russell Newman 28:08, 13 Chris Crawford 28:08, 15 Geoff Stone 28:18, 16 Carol Milne 29:08, 17 Tracey George 29:09, 18 Joshua Gibson 29:12, 19 Phil Gibson 29:25 PB, 20 Dave Miller 29:35, 21 Annie Walton 30:37, 22 Julie Clark 31:24, 23 Jack Simpson 31:50, 24 Andrea Egner 31:56, 25 Beth Gibson 35:04.

There was a good turnout of club riders in the Sleaford Wheelers Open Charity 10 mile TT on the Quarrington to Osbournby course, in warm and reasonably calm conditions.

+ Karl Baillie (21:12) continued his good run of form with third place overall, only 17 seconds down on the winner Billy Jarish (Rose Race team).

Karl Baillie down on his aero bars. Photo: Alan East (9100584)

Other club riders: 21 Henry Gould 23:24, 25 John Orridge 23:43, 29 James Westwood 24:03, 37 Simon Cocker 24:39, 49 Michael Smalley 25:31, 63 Tracey George 27:04, 68 Carol Milne 27:38, 72 Russell Newman 27:48, 73 Martin Lister 27:51, 88 Julie Clark 28:58.

Photo: Alan East