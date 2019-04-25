Reece turns the time trial tables on brother Adam in latest Witham Wheelers club 10
Despite cold conditions, the easterly breeze was helpful for round two of the Witham Wheelers 10-mile time trial league and there were some quick times for this early part of the season.
Reece Egner (22min 45sec) turned the tables on brother Adam (22:52), with guest Shaun Eden (23:03) not far behind in third.
Fastest lady was triathlete Lara Thornhill (27:45), followed by Carol Milne (29:08) who was just one second in front of Tracey George.
Of the younger riders, Josh Gibson was first in 29:12, from Jack Simpson in 31:50, with Beth Gibson recording a respectable 35:04 on her debut ride.
Enter to ride after 6pm at Grantham Cricket Club on Gorse Lane on Tuesday, first rider starts at 6.45pm.
Results: 1 Reece Egner 22:45, 2 Adam Egner 22:52, 3 Shaun Eden 23:03 PB, 4 Henry Gould 24:12, 5 Simon Cocker 24:59, 6 James Westwood 25:47, 7 John Orridge 25:56, 8 Mick Egner 26:32, 9 Harry Edwards 26:57, 10 Gary Tudbury 27:09, 11 Dave Strickson 27:36, 12 Lara Thornhill 27:45, 13 Russell Newman 28:08, 13 Chris Crawford 28:08, 15 Geoff Stone 28:18, 16 Carol Milne 29:08, 17 Tracey George 29:09, 18 Joshua Gibson 29:12, 19 Phil Gibson 29:25 PB, 20 Dave Miller 29:35, 21 Annie Walton 30:37, 22 Julie Clark 31:24, 23 Jack Simpson 31:50, 24 Andrea Egner 31:56, 25 Beth Gibson 35:04.
There was a good turnout of club riders in the Sleaford Wheelers Open Charity 10 mile TT on the Quarrington to Osbournby course, in warm and reasonably calm conditions.
+ Karl Baillie (21:12) continued his good run of form with third place overall, only 17 seconds down on the winner Billy Jarish (Rose Race team).
Other club riders: 21 Henry Gould 23:24, 25 John Orridge 23:43, 29 James Westwood 24:03, 37 Simon Cocker 24:39, 49 Michael Smalley 25:31, 63 Tracey George 27:04, 68 Carol Milne 27:38, 72 Russell Newman 27:48, 73 Martin Lister 27:51, 88 Julie Clark 28:58.
Photo: Alan East
