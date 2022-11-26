Across the entire club in the past two weeks, Sudbrook Moor members have generously supported the annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Winner of Sudbrook Moor's annual Senior Golf Medal, donated by the Royal British Legion, was 80-year-old Ted Johnson, who has played golf at the club for more than 20 years.

There have been golfing triumphs throughout this season for Ted, in the Thursday calendar, and his remarkably steady style produced a massive total of 43 points, in this their traditional November Poppy Stableford.

Ted Johnson is pictured seated with his Golf Medal with, from left – Bob Watson, Sue Watson, Dave Kiff, Ian Watson, Graham Mackinder and senior captain Steve Squires. (60800759)

Another fine success story for the evergreen Ted, whose sporting interests have also included cricket and sequence dancing.

This latest result held a surprise token of a gold golf medal, to be presented the next time he would turn up to play.

It was Monday when Ted next met the early morning clan and, with the day shrouded in seasonal mist, the photoshoot snugly intruded on their get-together for a warm and welcome clubhouse lunch.

The group congratulated Ted on one more fine result and know how much he deserves to hit the headlines, as he has this knack of playing such wonderful golf.

Playing with a totally genuine handicap index of 24, widower Ted praises the encouragement and friendliness of the club and values the support of the company he keeps on both of his playing days.

The grand sum of £186 has now been forwarded to the Royal British Legion, raised from poppy sales and donations.

Two points behind Ted in the RBL Senior Golf Medal was Nigel Corby with 41 points, on countback from Graham Mackinder and Peter Climpson. A further point adrift was Ian Batty. Best front nine score was 23 points by Peter Climpson, and the best back nine score went to Tony Hall with 22 points.