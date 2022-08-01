The organisers of the Caythorpe Dash are putting on another of their popular races and have designated their next event for Sunday, September 11, as a fundraiser to raise money for the upkeep of the village playing fields where many sporting events are held.

The event includes a 10K course and a 5K route as a shorter alternative, whilst canicross races will be held at both distances. Juniors aged 12 to 15 are also welcome.

As usual, there will be free parking, toilets and changing facilities with showers. Afterwards there is the opportunity to enjoy free water and energy bars or biscuits, hot and cold drinks, as well as the famous Caythorpe Cakefest where competitors are able to enjoy various homemade cakes for free.

The next Caythorpe Dash will be held in September. (58199514)

All competitors will get a medal and there is an opportunity to purchase a tech T-shirt at reasonable cost and for those who wish to do so, to donate to the village tree planting fund. Printable certificates of completion will be available and photos of competitors will also be available to download for free.

Overall winning female and male in both the 10K and 5K will get free entry into the next Caythorpe Dash event.

The overall winning female and male in both the 10K and 5K will receive a £50 gift voucher for a meal in the village's Red Lion public house.

The lucky winner from the over-50 age group winning female or male in the 10K (drawn from the hat) will get free entry into the next Caythorpe Dash event.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three female and male finishers in the 10K and 5K races.

Trophies will be awarded to the first female and male in the 10K ‘over-50’ age group.

Trophies also for the top three finishers in the 12-15 age group in the 5K (either female or male).

All medals and trophies are provided by event sponsors UK Alternative Energy.

The event is open to runners of all ages and abilities and will be run using a chip timing system.

It includes some spectacular views of the beautiful Lincolnshire countryside. As usual, runners can be assured of a warm welcome, lots of goodies and the opportunity to raise money for a very worthwhile cause.

To view details of the event and sign up go to caythorpedash.co.uk