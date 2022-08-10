An equaliser with the last kick of the game denied Harrowby United victory as the spoils were shared in an epic encounter with Bourne Town on Tuesday evening.

Tom Edwards' injury-time effort for the Wakes was the final action of a captivating contest where honours finished even after a pulsating 4-4 draw.

The visiting Arrows had raced into a two-goal lead with former Bourne striker Danny Miller netting twice against his former club.

First half action from Bourne's draw with Harrowby United. Photo: Chris Lowndes (58552087)

Josh Edmondson cut the deficit for the Wakes on the stroke of half-time before Elliot King headed Harrowby into a 3-1 lead after the break.

Two quick-fire goals late on from Matt Cox and Jake Showler brought Bourne level again before they conceded an 88th minute penalty which Jack Gurney converted.

However, there was one last twist in the tantalising tussle as Edwards latched onto a long clearance deep into injury-time before driving home a low finish into the far corner of the Harrowby net.

Both sides had gone into the derby duel looking to right the wrongs of disappointing defeats at the weekend.

Bourne had seen a first half lead overturned in their 2-1 defeat at Saffron Dynamo while Harrowby had been hit for six on home soil by Birstall United.

The Wakes had suffered a pre-match setback with regular goalkeeper John Swales injuring his hand in the warm-up which saw youngster Freddie Craven make his Bourne bow.

Craven was equal to a couple of early efforts from Miller and Gurney before Nathan Smith had a decent chance for the hosts but sent his header from a corner over the crossbar.

The deadlock was then broken after 16 minutes when Miller cleverly played in Mustapha John whose effort was well saved by Craven but the Harrowby marksman was first to the rebound which he turned home.

Jake Sansby nearly produced an immediate response with a teasing run before shooting over with Harrowby then doubling their advantage after 25 minutes.

King's flick-on into the six-yard box saw Miller react first and bundle home a close range finish to put the Arrows in control of the contest.

It sparked a strong response from Bourne who created some good openings in the rest of the half to suggest that they weren't out of the contest.

Edmondson saw an effort stopped by Oluyinka Abebowale who then saved at the feet of Sam Wilson before Edmondson fired another good opening over the crossbar.

Sansby then struck the upright with a low shot that Abebowale got a touch on for a corner that brought Bourne's equaliser in first half injury time.

The short corner routine was worked back to Dan Wilson whose right-footed cross picked out Edmondson who looped home his header.

It seemed to be the perfect time for Bourne to have cut the deficit and they could have levelled after the break as Ben Cowles fired into the side-netting while Edmondson hit a first-time shot over from Sam Wilson's low cross.

The sting in the tail then arrived with 13 minutes remaining when the classy Gurney was allowed time and space to pick out the towering King with his cross and the Harrowby striker glanced home a deft headed finish beyond the diving Craven.

Bourne rang the changes in a bid to get back into the game again and they were rewarded in the 82nd minute when Harrison Dee drilled in a free-kick which rebounded up for Cox to head home from close range.

The Wakes were now full of confidence and they got back on level terms with five minutes remaining when Edwards beat Abebowale to the ball in the box and substitute Jake Showler nipped in to take full advantage and fire into the empty net.

However, parity lasted just three minutes as full-back James Gordon committed a needless challenge in the box on John Smith and Harrowby were rightfully awarded a penalty.

Gurney converted the spot kick with aplomb and it looked like the Arrows were on their way to their first United Counties League Division One win of the season.

However, Bourne weren't finished yet and, after Dee had seen an effort cleared off the line, Edwards raced clear moments later to rifle home the latest of late goals to ensure an early contender for game of the season finished all square.

Wakes: Craven, Gordon, D Wilson, Sootheran (Dee), Cox, Panting, Cowles (Brown), S Wilson, Smith (Edwards), Sansby, Edmondson (Showler). Not used: Knowling.

Arrows: Abebowale, Wellington, Hart, Abayome, Marsh, Howells, Smith, John, King, Miller, Gurney. Subs: Temple, Baker, Mahlatse, Pipes-Goulsbra (GK).

Attendance: 176.