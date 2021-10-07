A racing driver who began his career as a youngster, racing karts at tracks including Fulbeck and PFI Circuit, Brandon, closed out this year's IndyCar season and his contract with Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) in strong fashion in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach last Sunday.

Bassingham's Jack Harvey – who started 25th – raced to finish seventh in the number 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, California, was the second consecutive race that Harvey was the hard charger of the afternoon after advancing 18 positions.

Jack Harvey on track at Long Beach, California, on Sunday. (51697786)

After 47 races together and many accomplishments later, Harvey took his final laps with MSR on Sunday to close out his five year run with the team, Harvey redeemed himself from an unfortunate qualifying incident which forced him to start from the back of the 27 car field.

Strategy calls from the box sent Harvey into the pit lane for his first of two pit stops on lap 25 for a set of new alternate tyres.

Just 20 laps later, Harvey broke into the top five and ultimately raced to the lead before pitting on lap 56. With a full tank of fuel, it was full attack to the finish.

With the top five in sight, Harvey made every attempt to move through the field, but found every car ahead on the same fuel strategy, he crossed the line with an impressive seventh place finish.

“Today was an emotional day,” said Harvey. “I don’t really have many words to be honest. I’ve been with MSR for five years now and I think we have really grown together since our first race back in 2017.

"To finish the season, and my last race with the team with a seventh place finish, I couldn’t be happier. There are a lot of things going through my head right now, but I’m forever grateful for what this team has done for me.”