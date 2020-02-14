Former Grantham school teacher Chris wins silver medal at indoor rowing Nationals
Published: 14:45, 14 February 2020
A retired King's School teacher has returned to a sport he first began at the end of the last century – and with some success.
Former chemistry master Chris Cumbers took up indoor rowing in his late 40s in 1998, but various set-backs meant that he had not competed for the last 15 years.
But now Chris is back in training and he competed at the English National Indoor Rowing Championships at Manchester Velodrome on Sunday.
